Revitalize Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Recipe submitted by Ryan Pritchette Kitchen,

Manager at Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center

Clarksville, TN – The last strains of “Thanksgiving Day” echo, but the fridge is a treasure trove waiting to unveil its encore. Transform your holiday remnants into a culinary masterpiece with our Thanksgiving Leftovers recipe.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups turkey shredded

3/4 cup cranberry sauce

2 cups mashed potatoes

1 cup creamed corn

1.5 cup turkey gravy

2 tablespoons milk

2 cups corn bread stuffing

chicken broth or melted butter to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix turkey and cranberry sauce evenly on the bottom of an 8×8 glass baking dish.

Evenly press on leftover mashed potatoes and sprinkle corn over the top.

Mix milk and leftover gravy and spread evenly over potatoes and corn. Sprinkle leftover stuffing and lightly drizzle chicken broth over the top (this will keep the stuffing from drying out).

Cover with tin foil and bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until heated through.

Notes

Variations to this recipe

Feel free to use whatever leftovers you have on hand. It doesn’t have to be exactly the same as what is listed here. Some ideas to try:

Substitute sweet potatoes for mashed potatoes.

Substitute peas, carrots, or green beans for corn, or use more than one vegetable, depending on what you have on hand.

Substitute croutons or breadcrumbs for the topping if you don’t have stuffing leftovers.