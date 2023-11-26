Oktoberfest at the Star Spangled Brewery

Clarksville, TN – Everyone was invited, and thousands responded to Beachaven’s call to join them as they teamed with Star Spangled Brewery for the 7th annual Clarksville Oktoberfest.

The Polka Meisters were playing, Star Spangled Brewery employees were pouring up a variety of their locally brewed favorites, and the crowd enjoyed lots of German foods, games, and dancing during the 3-day event.

Josh Romaker said, “This is our 7th year in a row. This year, we’re on Beachaven ‘proper’, where they hold Jazz on the Lawn. It’s easy access and just a great family event. Beachaven wants us to do more together. Everyone is loving it. The weather has been great, and we love doing this for Clarksville. We are working to grow this event every year. We’re going to make it bigger and better every year.”

Photo Gallery