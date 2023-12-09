51.6 F
CEMC working to restore power to customers

Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationClarksville, TN – The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that power has been restored to the Rossview/Kirkwood area and much of Springfield.

Power in the Adams area was restored around 6:00pm.

CEMC has an additional 7,000 members without power in the Hendersonville and Gallatin areas due to strong storms. There are currently eight substations across our service area being affected by outages.

As this strong line of storms passes through, CEMC is aware of power outages affecting around 19,000 members in the following areas:

1,800 members in Indian Mound and Woodlawn (confirmed tornado)
4,000 members in the Rossview/Adams areas
1,500 members in the Old Clarksville Pike area of eastern Montgomery County
5,000 members in the Springfield/Coopertown area (confirmed tornado)
1,000 members in the Orlinda area
2,000 members in the Pleasant View area
2,500 members in the Ashland City area

Crews are assessing the damage and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

