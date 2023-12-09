Clarksville under Tornado Warning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Warning for Clarksville, Tennessee. The warning is in effect until 2:15pm.

At 1:46PM CT, a confirmed tornado was located near Clarksville, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.