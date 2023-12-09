Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Clarksville

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarksville, Tennessee, Western Montgomery County, and Southeastern Stewart County. The warning is in effect until 2:15pm.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 5.

At 1:44pm CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oak Grove to 7 miles north of Erin, moving east at 40 mph.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7:00pm CT for Middle Tennessee.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.