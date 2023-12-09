65.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 9, 2023
HomeNewsSevere Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Clarksville
News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Clarksville

News Staff
By News Staff
Heavy Rain

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarksville, Tennessee, Western Montgomery County, and Southeastern Stewart County. The warning is in effect until 2:15pm.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 5.

At 1:44pm CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oak Grove to 7 miles north of Erin, moving east at 40 mph.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7:00pm CT for Middle Tennessee.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Previous article
Clarksville under Tornado Warning
Next article
Tornado Warning for Fort Campbell, Canceled
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Tornado Warning for Fort Campbell, Canceled

News

Clarksville under Tornado Warning

News

Fort Campbell under Tornado Warning

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online