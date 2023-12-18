Montgomery County Animal Care and Control announces Free Microchip, Rabies Clinic to be held Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) announces that there will be a FREE Microchip and Rabies Clinic on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) announces that there will be a FREE Microchip and Rabies Clinic on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at The Star Spangled Brewing Co. / Spring Street Location/ at 614 North Spring Street next door to our Shelter.

Nashville Humane Association has more than graciously offered to come out and provide this service for pet owners who need a Microchip for their pet and/or a Rabies Vaccine.

We have a limited number of Microchips available, so we limit each family to just two microchip pets on this visit. We would also like to say that we are trying to focus on those families affected by the tornado. However, we will not turn anyone away.

This service is for Montgomery County Tennesse residents only and if your pet is already currently vaccinated for Rabies, please make sure to bring or be able to provide proof of current rabies vaccine.

Cats must be in a cat carrier, and all dogs must be leashed.

When coming to the event, please enter from the shelter side of Spring Street coming up from Riverside Drive. We will be set up in the first driveway of the Star Spangled Brewery just past the rear gate of MCACC.

If you have any questions, please call us at 931.648.5750. Thank you!