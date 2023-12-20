Clarksville Police Department announces Officers Promotions, Awards, Achievements

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, December 18th, 2023, the Clarksville Police Department held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point at Liberty Park, recognizing numerous officers for their promotions, awards, and achievements over the last few months.

Officer Joshua Spain

Officer Joshua Spain was awarded the Purple Heart after being shot in the left ankle on August 15th, 2023. Officers were attempting to serve a warrant in District 3 when the incident escalated into a kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Officer Spain’s injury was considered non-life threatening, and he is back to working full-time after his recovery. The Purple Heart is presented to an officer of the department who during the course of their duties was shot, stabbed, or seriously injured in any manner.

Officer Joshua Spain’s exemplary performance is a credit upon himself, the Clarksville Police Department, and the City of Clarksville.

Lifesaver Awards were presented to the following CPD Officers for their actions taken, while responding to a call for service. The lifesaving award is presented to an employee whose direct actions saved or extended the life of another person, while not necessarily placing them in any physical jeopardy.

Sergeant Brittany Hubbard

On July 4th, 2023, Sgt. Hubbard responded to a shooting in progress call in the area of Needmore Rd. and Tiny Town Road. Sgt. Hubbard rendered aid to the victim and placed a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding. The victim had arterial bleeding, and if it hadn’t been for the quick actions of Sgt. Hubbard, the victim would have likely died at the scene.

Officer Lyseed Pacheco and Officer Zachary Goodall

On July 4th, 2023, Officers Pacheco and Goodall responded to a call when a victim accidentally shot himself in the thigh while handling a loaded handgun. Together, the officers were able to apply a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, which was challenging due to the size of the victim. Their quick action and due to their poise and coordinated efforts to render aid in a stressful situation saved the victims’ life.

Sergeant Shelby Vanatta

On July 23rd, 2023, Sgt. Vanatta responded to a shooting in progress call where a juvenile had been shot several times. Sgt Vanatta, while supervising and securing the scene, re-evaluated the victim and determined his injuries were much more severe than initially thought. Her leadership and ability to keep the victim calm and direct other officers in life-saving measures are a credit to herself and the Clarksville Police Department.

Officer Justin Bolden and Officer John Gonzalez

On August 27th, Officers Bolden and Gonzalez responded to a shooting in progress call at Tippers. Once on the scene, the officers located a gunshot victim who was not breathing. Together, they relocated him and performed life-saving measures including CPR which saved the victim’s life.

Sergeant Stephen Hurt

On November 13th, 2023, Sgt. Hurt responded to an injury crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The driver had suffered cardiac arrest and Sgt. Hurt applied an AED that administered several shocks and performed CPR until relieved by Montgomery County EMS. The driver ultimately regained a pulse and was transported to Vanderbilt, where he continues to improve.

Tina Spak and Tashawna Hooten were promoted to Dispatch Supervisor, effective November 4th, 2023.

Tina has been with the Clarksville Police Department since September 1st, 2017, and will be assigned to A Shift Days. Tashawna has been with CPD since December 7th, 2020, and will be assigned to B Shift Days.

Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department recognized the following officers for the promotion they received over the last several months:

Detective: Nicolas Johnson (Dist. 1), Nicholas DeJesus (Homicide), Isabella Hofinga (Homicide), Dylan Lawrence (Dist. 3), Meagan Gibbons (Dist. 1), not pictured Xavier Greaves (SVU).

Agent: Donta Daniel

Canine Officer (K-9): Logan Oakley

Field Training Officer (FTO): Alyssa Wade

They have all accepted the challenges ahead of them and continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with the utmost professionalism.

Lieutenant Vincent Lewis

Lieutenant Vincent Lewis was recognized as the Clarksville Police Department’s Employee of the Quarter (1st Quarter) 2023/2024. Lt. Lewis has been with the Clarksville Police Department since January 6th, 1991, and is the traffic supervisor. He shares his knowledge with the traffic unit, works with other agencies, and ensures the department complies with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, which has provided over $267,000 in grant money. This money is used to ensure the safety of the motorists in Clarksville.