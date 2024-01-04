33.7 F
News

TBI reports nurse aide Takesha Tucker indicted for patient’s death in Clarksville arrested in Georgia

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationMontgomery County, TN – A Montgomery County woman indicted in 2023 due to an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Medicaid Fraud Control Division was arrested this week in Kennesaw, Georgia.

After a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents began investigating an allegation that in March 2022, a certified nurse aide who worked in a care facility in Clarksville failed to use a lift while attempting to move a patient properly.

As a result, that resident, Patricia Oliver, sustained a fall that caused her serious bodily injury, ultimately resulting in her death. The investigation identified Takesha Tucker as the nurse aide responsible for the incident.

On March 7th, 2023, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Takesha Tucker (DOB 12/08/1979) with one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide and one count of Aggravated Abuse of an Elderly Adult, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On January 2nd, 2024, Tucker was arrested during a traffic stop by the Kennesaw (GA) Police Department. She was booked into the Cobb County Detention Facility pending extradition back to Montgomery County.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,983,614.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2023-2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,994,538.25 for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

