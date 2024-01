Clarksville, TN – After her first career start for Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball, La’Nya Foster earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week honors, on Wednesday.

The Riverdale, Georgia native had eight points in the Governors’ 53-44 win against Miami (OH), Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The 5-9 guard also grabbed six rebounds and had two blocks against the Redhawks.

Foster is the second Governor to win ASUN Freshman of the Week honors and the first since Anala Nelson won, February 27th, 2023.

Foster and the Govs open ASUN play on Thursday at 6:00pm when they host Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena. They will then remain home this weekend when they welcome Eastern Kentucky for a Saturday 2:00pm game.