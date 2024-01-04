Clarksville, TN – The Windborne Singers are coming to Clarksville on January 28th, 2024, as part of the Clarksville Community Concert Association’s 2023/24 Concert Season, continuing a tradition of musical excellence that began more than seventy years ago.

Described as “The most exciting vocal group in a generation,” Windborne draws on the singers’ deep roots in traditions of vocal harmony while the absolute uniqueness of their artistic approach brings old songs into the present. Their harmonies are bold and fresh, shifting effortlessly between different styles of music, drawing their audience along on a journey that spans continents and centuries.”

Ann Silverberg is President of CCCA, an organization founded in 1951 by APSU’s Music Department Chair. CCCA was independent for forty-plus years. APSU’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts was founded in 1985, hosting its own concert series, then the two groups merged in 1995-96.

“We’ve been at it ever since,” Silverberg said. “In 2005 we became independent of the university. We are independent, local, all-volunteer, a federally recognized 501(c)(3). We have 15 members on the Board, and 50+ official members. But, we are always looking for new subscribers and members.”

CCCA puts on five concerts per year, usually running from September thru the Mid-South Jazz Festival, which takes place in April.

“All of our concerts have outreach activities, in two forms,” Silverberg said. “One is to young musicians and teachers in the area. The day before Lisette Oropesa’s performance in November, five of our graduate singers sang for her, and were given feedback on how to improve their craft. That was great.

“In September, we had a string quartet – they played on a Sunday afternoon. On Monday, they played for some junior high school students from Kenwood Middle School, and sat for a Q&A session. They also performed some string quartet music written by music composition majors here at the university, and offered a short master-class for a violist who is in his senior year. They helped him with his concerto.”

The other form of outreach involves members of the APSU faculty, presenting an hour-long pre-concert talk.

“Dr. Penny Shumate spoke before our November performance, and in September, Asst. Professor of Music, Meghan Berindean spoke about the string quartet. Anyone can attend these talks, even someone who is unfamiliar with what is a cello, a string quartet, or a soprano, or just wants to know how does it all work, and who is the performer.

“We try to reach out to the local schools and invite them here to involve them. Pieces always have to fit together to make it work. In the past we have also sometimes sent the artist out to the schools.

“Next up, on the 28th of January, Sunday afternoon, we have the Windborne Singers. They are remarkable singers with a wide and expanding repertory. One reviewer called them the most exciting vocal group in a generation.”

Some of their songs are folk some are protest music. You can hear them online, but it’s so much better to see them live in concert.”

The CCCA Board has a selection committee and a budget. They take suggestions from APSU faculty and board members, but are happy to entertain suggestions from anyone. One of CCCA’s Board members suggested the Windborne Singers after she heard them on NPR. They looked into getting them and were able to get them on the schedule.

“Concerts are almost always at Mabry Concert Hall on APSU’s campus,” Silverberg said. “We are not at the point of selling out the hall as of yet. These are wonderful concerts. The audience is always enthusiastic. They love what they hear. Mabry Hall is acoustically outstanding, a wonderful venue in which to hear live music, and it’s accessible in every way, with lots of free parking.”

Ticket prices are reasonable. The top ticket price is $25.00. Another plus, according to Silverberg is the concerts are right here, not in Nashville. Discounts are offered for military, educators, and seniors. Any student, any age can see a show for only $5.00. And, APSU Students are free, thanks to an in-kind relationship with the university.

Sharon Mabry said, Iit’s incredible quality for a very small price. I don’t know where else you could find entertainment of this caliber and so affordable. The other thing is they don’t have to get a ticket in advance. Currently, for most of our events, you can still get tickets at the door on the day of the performance. So, if they don’t see the article ’til the day before, it may not be too late.”

Silverberg admits that in spite of having a great and growing community of music lovers, and offering high-quality concerts in a wonderful venue, the one missing piece is getting the message out to more people.

“The more people the more energy,” Silverberg said. “The audience feels that, and so do the performers.”

CCCA exists on donations. Ticket sales are not their main source of revenue. They get support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, and the in-kind relationship with the university is indispensable. They also have individual donors, do a lot of grant writing, and get some funding through the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Coming up, there’s Young J. Kim in March, then Warren Wolf & the Wolfpack in April, for the 63rd MId-South Jazz Festival.

“Jazz Fest will be stepped up in a big way this year,” Silverberg said. “The quartet will stay for the week following their performance as an Acuff Chair of Excellence recipient. They will do master classes, and work with APSU Students. We hope we’ll be able to attract some local high school students to come in and work with them, and benefit from their wonderful expertise.

“You will not find better concerts anywhere, and our mission is to make sure we, ‘bring music performances of high merit to Clarksville-Montgomery County, and promote interest in and enjoyment of live music concerts through community outreach and education’. We are only here to make fantastic music accessible to people, locally.”

CCCA also live-streams its performances, which makes it possible for the performers’ families to hear them, and for people to listen in all over the world. This also makes it possible for everyone to catch the performance, including folks in places like The Villages or Fieldstone, people who may not be able to attend in person.

“It’s remarkable,” Mabry said. “There’s quite a lot of great quality entertainment to see in Clarksville. It’s just so hard to get the word out. I was a faculty member here for 52 years. Having a concert series here was so valuable for the students. It was a wonderful way for our students to hear international performers, without having to travel somewhere. It’s incredible to have a world-famous singer or pianist right here in Clarksville.”



For information / tickets, go to ccca@clarksvillemusic.org, or call 877.811.0200. Facebook and Instagram: @ClarksvilleCCA