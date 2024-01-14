Austin Peay State University announces Legends of Business speakers for spring semester

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business will partner with Legends Bank to host two distinguished guest speakers during the Spring 2024 semester: Lindsey Paola, chief operating officer of the Nashville Soccer Club; and Dr. Anil Patel, a prominent Clarksville gastroenterologist and hotel developer.

Events will occur on February 7th and March 27th from 11:30am to 12:30pm in the Legends Bank Lecture Hall at Austin Peay State University. The series is part of an ongoing partnership with Legends Bank to inspire and empower students by providing access to the wisdom and experiences of influential leaders in various fields.

Paola will speak during the series’ first installment on February 7th. She has played a pivotal role in the success and growth of the Nashville Soccer Club, contributing her expertise to elevate the team’s operational efficiency and overall impact on the community.

The second event, scheduled for March 27th, will welcome Patel, whose unique journey in the medical and hospitality industries has given him rare and valuable insights. Attendees can look forward to gaining knowledge from his experiences and success in diverse professional arenas.

“We are excited to welcome such accomplished speakers to our campus and create a platform for meaningful conversations,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business.

For more information about the speaker series, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.