Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Cunningham Lane water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the eastbound lanes of Cunningham Lane between Glenkirk Drive and Northway Drive for water main leak repair work. Two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes to allow motorists to travel in both directions while the repair work is underway.

Low water pressure is affecting the vicinity and water service will be turned off at approximately 3:00pm to businesses and residents on the south side of Cunningham Lane between Armistead Drive and Fort Campbell Boulevard. The Northway Apartments on Northway Drive and the Tradewinds North Shopping Center will also be affected by the water outage.

Utility construction workers are working diligently to complete the water main leak repair and anticipate the work to be finished by approximately 10:00pm when the lanes will be reopened and water service restored.

