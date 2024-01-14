Austin Peay State University Governor Makes Mark on Big Stage

Orlando, FL – The Governor, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) mascot, took its talents to the big stage of the 2024 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship and grooved its way to the top, winning the Open Division Mascot National Championship, Saturday, at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Governor won the open division, topping competition from Delaware, Grand Canyon, Villanova, and Stony Brook. It capped the cheer and dance teams’ second day at the championships, which conclude Sunday.

Last year, in its national championship debut, The Governor finished second in the Open Mascot Division.

Austin Peay State University’s cheer squad is led by its first-year coaching staff: head coach TJ Bettineschi and assistant coach Justin Mizen. Second-year head coach Deja Adams leads the Govs dance team.

All of the Governors cheer and dance team performances can be watched live on the Varsity.com streaming platform.

Fans can catch The Governor and his national championship-caliber antics during Austin Peay State University basketball games at F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville. The APSU men’s basketball team hosts North Alabama on College of Education Night on Thursday at 7:00pm. Saturday’s doubleheader features the Austin Peay State University women hosting Lipscomb at 2:00pm, followed by the men’s team hosting Central Arkansas as part of College of Business Night.

Tickets for all basketball games are available online at Ticketmaster.com.