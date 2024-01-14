13.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Clarksville Police Department releases Victim’s Name in Pedestrian Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Concord Drive

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, has died as a result of her injuries.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Chelsea Sweet of Ellis, Texas, and the next of kin notifications have been made.

She was attempting to cross Fort Campbell Boulevard near Concord Drive when she was struck by a motorist traveling southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release.

