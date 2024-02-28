Come to the Roxy Regional Theatre to rediscover Your Childhood with “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” starting March 14th

Clarksville, TN – “Rediscover Your Childhood” with the feel-good, family-friendly musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Based on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Starring Seth Turner (Charlie Brown), Nikki Ahlf (Lucy Van Pelt), Salvador Rocha (Linus Van Pelt), Chloe LaMar (Sally Brown), Zachary Wilde (Schroeder) and Alex Vanburen (Snoopy), this charming revue of songs and vignettes – featuring musical numbers “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime” and “Happiness” – is guaranteed to please audiences of all ages.

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Travis Ulrich and choreography by Eboné Amos, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown is written by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

This production is made possible in part by a grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee from the Robert K. and Anne H. Zelle Fund for Fine and Performing Arts. Produced in part through the generous support of David & Ellen Kanervo, John & LuAnnette Butler, and Larry & Barbara Goolsby. You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC, www.concordtheatricals.com

Performances run March 14th through March 30th on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, March 23rd, and March 30th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, March 14th, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.