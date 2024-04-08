Roxy Regional Theatre presents “And the Award Goes To…” Cabaret, April 9th

Clarksville, TN – In anticipation of the announcement of this year’s Tony Award nominees at the end of the month, the Roxy Regional Theatre invites you to join us as the Roxy takes a look back at some award-winning musicals of yesteryear.

Our final cabaret of Season 42, And the Award Goes To… will feature some of your favorite songs from award-winning musicals of the stage and screen this coming Tuesday, April 9th, 2023, at 7:00pm.

Join us for a special night of music and entertainment featuring our company of professional actors who come to us from all over the country!

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org , by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.