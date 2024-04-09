Historic Collinsville Welcomes Visitors for Season Opening on April 13th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County will open its annual season on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, featuring hands-on activities for all ages from 10:00am to 4:00pm as well as the newly opened Weakley House Museum.

The community is invited to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of the Weakley House Museum on Friday, April 12th, at 2:00pm.

Visitors on April 13th will experience “Full STEAM Ahead,” a special theme for opening day with activities and programming featuring science, technology, engineering, art, and math (“STEAM”) projects alongside skilled tradesmen and period-dressed docents. Guests can become part of the past and interact with antiques as they explore the grounds and rooms of the historic buildings. All activities are included with special event admission.

More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com.

Opening for the first time, the Weakley House Museum was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm.

The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s. The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside, guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts, and more.

“We are thrilled to be opening the Weakley House Museum this year as part of Historic Collinsville,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Jerry Allbert. “The Weakleys’ home adds to the rich experience of the Pioneer Settlement, allowing visitors to get a sense of how the family – and generations before them – built and maintained this truly unique place.”

Special activities and programming for “Full STEAM Ahead” on April 13th (subject to change):

19th Century Science at the Wildlife Center

Technology at the Chestnut Barn with geologist Lennie Fottrell

Engineering at the Batson House

Art at the Pavilion with artist Tracy Bettencourt, owner/artist of Bettencourt Originals

Math at the Wildwood Church and School

Docents and demonstrations, including spinning/weaving and blacksmith

Musical performances by the Traveling Caudells and Lana Flatt, playing the dulcimer

Guided tours of the Weakley House Museum

Other games and activities include scavenger hunts, horseshoes, lawn games, and more.

Second Saturdays at Historic Collinsville

Also new in 2024, visitors can enjoy special activities on “Second Saturdays” at Historic Collinsville every month throughout the season. Each event features a unique theme, from gardening and quilting to history and art.

Tentative schedule (subject to change):

April 13th: Full STEAM Ahead

May 11th: Planting Day

June 8th: Montgomery County Heritage Day

July 13th: Family Field Day and Picnic

August 10th: Quilt Show and Tell

September 14th: Storytelling by Day and by Night

October 12th: Create at Collinsville

November 9th: Let’s Talk Turkey

December 14th: An 1860s Christmas

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour. There are also guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, which opened in 2024.

The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings. See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home, and more.

Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville’s 2024 season runs April 13th through November 9th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Closed on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.