APSU Baseball rallies but falls to Middle Tennessee in the 10th, 16-15

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team rallied from a six-run deficit to tie the game in the ninth inning, but it could not regain the lead and fell to Middle Tennessee, 16-15, in 10 innings Tuesday night at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

Austin Peay (21-15) faced a 15-9 deficit after four innings. The Governors chipped away with three runs in the fifth inning, a run in the sixth inning, and finally two runs in the ninth inning to tie the game.

In the ninth, the APSU Govs saw designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green and first baseman Harrison Brown begin the inning with back-to-back singles. Third baseman Conner Gore drove in a run with a two-out single and center fielder John Bay walked to load the bases. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar tied the game when he scored on a wild pitch.

Governors relievers DJ Merriweather and Titan Kennedy-Hayes combined to retire Middle Tennessee in order in the ninth, forcing extra innings. In the top of the 10th, the APSU Govs could not take advantage of Nathan Barksdale’s leadoff single, stranding him on base.

Middle Tennessee (13-22) produced the winning run in the bottom of the 10th. Right fielder Eston Snider singled up the middle with one out, and third baseman Gabe Jennings drove in the run with his two-out single up the middle.

The opening three innings were a wild affair, with the teams tied 9-9 at the end of the opening stanza. After a scoreless first inning, Austin Peay State University broke through with five runs in the second inning as Gore, second baseman Ambren Voitik, and Miller-Green each homered in the inning.

Middle Tennessee responded with nine runs in the second inning, taking advantage of four walks as first baseman Trace Phillips and left fielder Jackson Galloway each hit three-run home runs. The Governors then tied the game courtesy Gray’s third inning grand slam.

Middle Tennessee built its largest lead, 15-9, thanks to a six-run fourth inning. The Blue Raiders took advantage of three walks and a pair of batters hit by pitches in the inning. Eston Snider delivered the inning’s big hit—a three-run double to cap the inning’s scoring. e

Kennedy-Hayes (1-1) lost after allowing the game-winning run on two hits as part of his 1.1 innings pitched. Govs starter Luke Rolland left during the second inning after allowing seven runs on three hits and four walks in 1.2 innings.

The APSU offense pounded out a season-high 22 hits, with every player who batted finishing with at least one hit. Miller-Green went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBI. Gray had six RBI in his 2-for-7 outing, including a double and home run. Gore, Bay, and Voitik also had home runs as the Govs posted their seventh consecutive multi-homer game.

Trace Phillips (1-2) picked up the win after tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief after moving from first base to the mound. He also was 2-for-5 with four RBI, including a home run. Galloway and Eston Snider had three RBI each.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues its four-game road trip with a key Atlantic Sun Conference series against Florida Gulf Coast, Friday-Sunday, in Ft. Myers, Florida.