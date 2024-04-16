Nashville Brewskis late rally comes up short in 10-9 loss to Omaha Storm Chasers

Nashville, TN – After erasing an early seven-run deficit, the Nashville Brewskis (7-9) fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-5) 10-9 in the series opener at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night. Nashville had the tying run at third base in the ninth, but Will Klein (S, 2) struck out Brewer Hicklen to put the game away for the Storm Chasers.

Things began slow for the Brewskis, as Omaha jolted ahead to a 7-0 lead through an inning and a half. Nashville answered back and cut into the large deficit right away. After Patrick Dorrian reached on an error and Isaac Collins doubled, Tyler Black hit his first homer of the season, a three-run blast to The Band Box in the bottom of the second. A couple more RBI hits from Eric Haase and Vinny Capra made it a two-run game after two.

Black and Capra teamed up to erase the deficit entirely over the next couple innings. After a Collins triple, Black hit a hard ground ball to first that brought a hustling Collins home in the third. The tying run was scored with Capra’s ground-rule double that one-hopped over the wall in left to score Hicklen, making it 7-7.

Collins continued to rake at the plate, as his third extra-base hit of the night in the sixth scored Dorrian, making it a one-run game once again at 9-8. However, the deciding run was scored by rehabbing Royal Michael Massey, who clubbed a solo homer off Ryan Middendorf in the eighth inning to put Omaha up two runs. Though Yonny Hernández dashed home off a throwing error after a double steal, Nashville failed to plate the tying run in a thrilling contest.

After both starters struggled and failed to get out of the first three innings, the Brewskis bullpen did its part to stop the bleeding. Nick Bennett (1-1) gave up a couple of runs (1 ER) in 2.2 innings. Nolan Blackwood (0.2 IP) and Trevor Megill (1.0 IP) added scoreless appearances, with the latter striking out a pair on MLB rehab assignment. Middendorf worked the final two innings, giving up just the Massey home run as the only blemish.

The bats were alive throughout the night, but especially from Collins. The left-fielder finished 3-for-5 with two runs, two doubles, a triple and RBI for the huge night at the plate. In his first game with Nashville this season, Andruw Monasterio showed out, going 3-for-4 with a run, double and walk. Black had one hit, the home run, but tied a career high with four RBI. Capra also batted two runs in on a pair of doubles.

Right-hander Carlos Rodríguez (0-3, 8.03) will go for his first win of the season tomorrow night in Hit City. He’ll face right-hander Daniel Lynch IV (1.0, 5.79) who gets the ball for the Storm Chasers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black (1-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB, K) hit his first home run since September 17th, 2023. Baseball’s No. 43 prospect (MLB Pipeline) extended his hitting streak to a season-long four games. His four RBI matched a career high (3 rd ), with the last four RBI performance coming on May 12, 2022 with High-A Wisconsin at Quad Cities.

), with the last four RBI performance coming on May 12, 2022 with High-A Wisconsin at Quad Cities. Nashville relievers allowed earned runs for the first time since April 7th vs. St. Paul, breaking a streak of six-consecutive games without allowing an earned run (19.2 IP). The Sounds still hold the lowest bullpen ERA (1.10), WHIP (0.95) and opponent batting average (.152) at the Triple-A level.

