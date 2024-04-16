84.1 F
Events

Roxy Regional Theatre’s Pay-What-You-Can night for A Midsummer Night’s Dream is this Thursday

News Staff
By News Staff
Roxy Regional Theatre - A Midsummer Night's Dream

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Pay-what-you-can for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is this Thursday, April 18th, 2024. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale on Thursday evening at 6:30pm for a $5.00 minimum donation.

William Shakespeare’s comedic fantasy A Midsummer Night’s Dream consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons.

One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers, while another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.

Showtimes

  • Thursday, April 18th at 7:00pm
  • Saturday, April 20th at 2:00pm
  • Friday, April 26th at 7:00pm
  • Saturday, April 27th at 7:00pm

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is produced in part by Debbie & Mike Shoulders and J. Allyn Smith & Jeanne Odermann.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains fog effects.

The military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are accepted.  These offers can only be redeemed by phone or in person at the box office and must be mentioned at the time of reservation.

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

