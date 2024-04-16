Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf places Fourth at ASUN Championship

Owens Cross Roads, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a final-round 296 and finished fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Tuesday, with an aggregate score of 878 on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University shot 14-over par for the tournament and finished three shots behind third-place North Florida and 12 shots behind second-place Lipscomb. Kennesaw State won the ASUN Championship after shooting an even-par 864. Lipscomb’s Lauren Thompson was the individual medalist, winning with a score of 11-under 205.

Playing in her final collegiate round, Kady Foshaug fired the best round of the day for the Governors, carding four birdies en route to an even-par 72. Jillian Breedlove used three birdies to shoot one-over 73, while Kaley Campbell also tallied three birdies and shot three-over 75.

Breedlove, Campbell, and Foshaug all finished tied for 14th with an aggregate score of three-over 219.

Erica Scutt and Maggie Glass each carded a pair of birdies in the final round, with the duo each shooting four-over 76. Scutt finished the tournament in 20th place with a score of five-over 221, while Glass finished tied for 47th with a score of 234.

For all offseason news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.