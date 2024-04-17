Austin Peay State University’s Young Women’s Leadership Symposium empowers attendees to push boundaries

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) 12th annual Young Women’s Leadership Symposium was held on March 22nd, 2024.

This year’s theme, “Women who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion,” proved to be a transformative experience for attendees, with each workshop and speaker instilling a sense of empowerment and motivation.

More than 70 people attended the six-hour event hosted by Dr. Marsha Lyle-Gonga, a professor in Austin Peay’s Department of Political Science and Public Management.

“[The theme] was born out of the fact that we had so many issues to deal with – both locally and nationally – about equity and advocating for equity within our own organizations,” Lyle-Gonga said.

The symposium offered various workshops to choose from, which were led by Austin Peay State University faculty and staff:

“How to Lead as a Woman with Courage, Vision, & Heart to Bring Change” by LaNeec?a Williams, Chief of Institutional Culture & Title IX Coordinator

“Death by a Thousand Cuts: Microaggression in the Workplace” by Dr. Amanda Patrick

“Using Strategic Doing and Agile Strategy to Tackle Wicked Problems” by Dr. Kathrine Bailey

“Current Issues facing Women in Business” by Dr. Vikkie McCarthy

“The Power of Self-Definition” by Professor Ebone? Amos

“Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Women Leaders in Shaping Inclusive Futures” by Dr. Shani Collins Woods

“Authentic Leadership: A Feminist Perspective” by Dr. Kathryn Woods and Dr. Melissa Kates

“Self-Care and Mental Wellness” by Dr. Crystal Henson

Bristia Hartley, one of the student participants, expressed her admiration for the event’s meticulous planning and engaging speakers.

“I loved attending the Young Women’s Leadership Symposium,” she said. “It was very clear that there was a lot of love and thought put into the event.”

Hartley said she was impressed by the engaging speakers and the topics they covered, adding that Lyle-Gonga – one of her professors and the creator of the symposium – also inspired her to attend.

Dr. Eva Gibson, an associate professor in the APSU Department of Psychological Science and Counseling who presented during the symposium, described the event as a significant platform for women to navigate societal challenges and strive for work-life balance.

“This powerful event is an important encourager for women as we navigate the demands of society,” she stated.

During an impactful presentation titled Gibson highlighted key points aimed at encouraging women to push boundaries and excel in their endeavors. The acronym emphasized the importance of pushing through adversities, taking the initiative in planning one’s future, understanding personal needs and being kind to oneself.

The symposium was a testament to the impact of empowering women to embrace their potential and strive for success in various aspects of their lives. Attendees left the event feeling motivated and equipped with tools to navigate their leadership journeys.