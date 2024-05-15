Nashville Sounds push past Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the 10th, 5-3

Jacksonville, FL – Tyler Black came through in a big spot, hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Nashville Sounds (20-21) to a 5-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-24) on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Tied 2-2 after nine, the No. 3 prospect in the Brewers system and No. 36 in baseball (MLB Pipeline) came up to bat in the 10th with two runners on and nobody out. On a 2-1 pitch from Huascar Brazoban (0-1), Black crushed a fastball just over the center field wall, a 415-foot three-run blast that put the Sounds up for good late.

Jacksonville managed to score the placed runner and had the go-ahead run at the plate, but Darrell Thompson (S, 1) got Griffin Conine to fly out to left to end the ball game.

Scoring was hard to come by, with both teams’ bats going quiet over the final few innings. Conine put Jacksonville up 1-0 on a solo homer off Sounds opener Taylor Clarke. After a 90-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth, the Sounds took the lead after a pair of RBI singles from Vinny Capra and Isaac Collins with two outs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp got three singles and a run off Ryan Middendorf in the sixth inning to knot things up at 2-2.

The duo of James Meeker and Enoli Paredes (2-0) held their own over three innings before the 10th. Meeker struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in the seventh and eighth innings, while Paredes dominated by striking out the side in the ninth to force extras.

Capra, Collins and Freddy Zamora each had multi-hit days. Chavez Young had a triple in the third but was cut down at home after running on contact. Brewer Hicklen reached base twice via walk.

The Sounds look to take their third game of the series tomorrow night in Florida. Right-hander Chad Patrick (1-1, 3.52) will be on the bump for Nashville and go against left-hander Patrick Monteverde (3-1, 5.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black hit his sixth home run with Nashville this season in the 10 th Since being optioned by Milwaukee on May 8, Black is batting .300 (6-for-20) with five RBI and three stolen bases.

Since being optioned by Milwaukee on May 8, Black is batting .300 (6-for-20) with five RBI and three stolen bases. Enoli Paredes picked up the win after striking out the side in the ninth. The late reliever for the Sounds has not allowed an earned run over his last nine appearances (10.2 IP). The right-hander boasts a 0.96 ERA (18.2 IP/2 ER), 0.86 WHIP and .154 opponent batting average this season.

The Sounds are 5-0 in extra innings this season. They are the first team in all of affiliated baseball to reach five extra-inning wins.

Nashville dealt the Jumbo Shrimp their 15th loss in their last 17 games. Jacksonville has won just one game in May and have lost six straight.

