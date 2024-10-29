APSU Crowns Alaina Chandler and Kenneth Darden as 2024 Homecoming Queen and King in Halftime Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) capped off a week of spirited Homecoming festivities with an unforgettable Saturday, October 26th, as hundreds gathered to cheer on the Governors and celebrate this year’s Homecoming Court at Fortera Stadium.

The week leading up to the big day was packed with exciting events, from the traditional bonfire and “Govs Got Talent” showcase to a rousing “Govs Madness” event, a golf tournament, and an alumni mixer. The campus was buzzing as students, alumni, and community members joined in each day’s celebrations. But Saturday’s festivities brought it all together with a lively parade, hours of tailgating in Tailgate Alley, and finally, the Homecoming football game against Tarleton State.

During the game’s halftime, all eyes turned to the field as the Homecoming Court made their entrance. This year saw a record number of nominations from student organizations eager to see their members on the prestigious court. The process began with nominations by student organizations, followed by a student body vote to narrow the field to the top five Queen and King candidates. APSU’s distinguished panel of faculty, staff, and alumni then interviewed the final ten nominees to select this year’s winners.

The Queen Candidates were Aviana Parker, Alaina Chandler, Jana Darnell, Jasmine Lewis, and Piper Lyons.

Candidates for King were Mason Logue, Nolan Cameron, Tyler Rose, Trevor Stein, and Kenneth Darden.

As the nominees took their places under the stadium lights, anticipation built across the stands. When the moment finally arrived, cheers erupted as Alaina Chandler was crowned APSU’s 2024 Homecoming Queen, and Kenneth Darden took the title of Homecoming King. The honor, deeply cherished at APSU, represents not only the recipients’ dedication to their campus and peers but also the vibrant spirit of the Governors community.

“I’m actually so surprised but I’m incredibly blessed. I love Austin Peay State University more than words can even explain and it just is so special to carry on this important legacy,” said Alaina Chandler

“Anything is possible. It’s just great to represent Austin Peay State University. It’s a wonderful campus, a wonderful school. Everybody should go here,” Kenneth Darden stated.

“Our Homecoming King and Queen are highly involved students on campus. Ken is a part of the ROTC program and services on our Student Government Association,” said Ashley Kautz, APSU Student Life and Engagement director. “Alaina is highly involved with the university’s study abroad program and is a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, where she has held various leadership positions.”

This crowning moment, the culmination of a week of unity and pride, reminded everyone why Homecoming at Austin Peay State University is so much more than just a game—it’s a celebration of tradition, connection, and the APSU family.

Photo Gallery