APSU Women’s Basketball Kicks Off with Wednesday Exhibition Against Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Pomeroys

Austin Peay vs. Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods

Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 | 11:00am CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for a Wednesday 11:00am exhibition on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The game begins the unofficial start of year four of the Brittany Young Era. Young is 54-41 in her career, with her 54 wins making her the winningest head women’s basketball coach in their first three years in program history.

The 2024-25 roster includes five returners, six transfers, and four freshmen. La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell are returning for the Governors. Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, Jordyn Stroud, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt are set to begin their college careers with the Governors.

Austin Peay State University concluded their 2023-24 season with a 74-52 loss in the ASUN Semifinals to Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida. They finished the season with a 17-16 overall record and an 8-8 record in ASUN play.

The Pomeroys were 18-11 in the 2023-24 season with a 13-5 record in the River States Conference. They concluded their season with a 97-81 loss to Point Park University in the conference tournament quarterfinals on February 28th.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young begins her fourth season as a head coach and fourth year with Austin Peay State University.

The Governors were picked fifth and sixth in the preseason coaches poll and media poll, respectively.

La’Nya Foster is the Governor’s returning rebound leader with 177 boards in 33 games.

Anala Nelson is the returning assist leader with 136 in 33 games, which ranked second in the ASUN conference and 89th in Division I. Her 4.1 assists per game rank third in the ASUN and 97th in Division I.

Nelson’s 43 steals paced the APSU Govs last season.

About the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Pomeroys

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods went 18-11 last season with a 13-5 mark in River States Conference play.

SMWC was picked third in the RSC Preseason Poll

Brooklynn Jones and Madison Fueger have been named to the league’s preseason all-conference team.

Jones was named to the All-River States Conference First Team last season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team officially starts their season with a November 4th, 5:00pm game against Bethel at F&M Bank Arena.