Flood Advisory issued for Red River at Port Royal

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for Red River at Port Royal affecting both Robertson County and Montgomery County.

Elevated river levels are forecasted for The Red River at Port Royal.

At 36.0 feet, Flooding continues to affect agricultural land, parks, and access areas along the river, including Red River Valley Park, where water reaches campsites and may require evacuations, and Port Royal Road near Hwy 238, which is covered with water. Water approaches Dunbar Cave Road just west of Warfield Boulevard and may be impassable at higher levels.

At 10:00pm CT Sunday, the stage was 25.5 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 35.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage late Tuesday morning. The action stage is 25.0 feet, and the flood stage is 30.0 feet.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.

If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.