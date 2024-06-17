Clarksville, TN – Amanda Pitt of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department welcomed hundreds to this year’s Family Formal Night at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

“Tonight is our 2nd Annual Family Formal,” Pitt said. “It was really successful last year, so we’re doing it again. It’s about food, fun, and activities people enjoy with their families. Family can mean a lot of things. It’s not just the nuclear family; it’s moms and sons, dads and daughters, uncles and grandparents. It’s a night of fun for everybody.”

Pitt says it’s about traditional families but so much more. “We wanted to bring an inclusive format to Clarksville,” Pitt said. Beyond Catering handled the food with a mainly kid-centered menu containing chicken nuggets, PB&J, mac and cheese, fruit, and more.

“We have Mike Emrick from We Bring the Party, with the DJ setup and a photo booth where families can get pictures printed to take home,” Pitt said. “There are board games, card games, puzzles, and some yard games. The cherry on top is an ice cream sundae bar brought to us by Golly G’s.”

Photo Gallery