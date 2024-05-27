Flood Advisory update for Red River at Port Royal

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville TN has issued a Flood Warning for the Red River att Port Royal affecting Montgomery County and Robertson County. Minor flooding is occurring.

Flooding is expected from now until early Wednesday morning.

At 36.0 feet, Flooding continues to affect agricultural land, parks, and access areas along the river, including the Red River Valley Park where water reaches campsites and evacuations may be needed, and Port Royal Road near Hwy 238 which is covered with water. Water approaches Dunbar Cave Road just west of Warfield Boulevard and may be impassable at higher levels.

At 3:30am CT Monday the stage was 31.1 feet and rising. The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30am CdT Monday was 31.1 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.

The flood stage is 30.0 feet.

Looking back, this crest compares to a previous crest of 35.2 feet on April 4th, 2008.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.