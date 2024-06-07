Nashville Brewskis rally for Two Runs in the Ninth to beat Louisville Bats

Nashville, TN – Down by five runs at one point, the Nashville Brewskis (33-28) staged a furious comeback that was capped off an Isaac Collins walk-off double to steal a 6-5 win over the Louisville Bats (33-27) on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Down by a run entering the bottom of the ninth, Nashville found a way to get it done off Louisville closer Tony Santillan (1-4). Freddy Zamora worked a one out walk, then Joey Wiemer battled to get another, putting the go-ahead run at first base with two outs.

Collins pulled a 0-1 slider to deep right center field that Rece Hinds got a glove on but was unable to make what would have been a spectacular grab. Instead, Zamora and Wiemer raced around to score the tying and winning runs.

The Brewskis began to dig themselves out of a 5-0 deficit in the sixth inning. They scored their first run on a Collins double, which brought home Vinny Capra. Wiemer would follow on a wild pitch, then Collins scored the third run of the frame on a single by Owen Miller. Louisville’s lead would shrink to one run in the eighth on a bloop single by Francisco Mejía, scoring Collins for a second time on the night.

Tyler Woessner (2-4) earned the win in long relief. The typical starter entered in the sixth inning. He yielded a home run to his first batter faced, then held the Bats scoreless the rest of the way. Woessner allowed three hits and the run with a walk and five strikeouts in four innings of work.

Taylor Clarke stared for the Brewskis and had his longest outing of the season. The right-hander went 4.1 innings and gave up three runs (all earned) on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Darrell Thompson allowed two of his inherited runners to score in the fifth while striking out one.

Collins was the catalyst for the Brewskis’ offense, coming through with not only the walk-off double but an earlier RBI double and scoring two runs. Mejía added an RBI and two singles out of the six spot in the lineup. Wiemer did not get a hit but scored twice after working a pair of walks.

Nashville heads into the final two games of the series with a 3-1 lead. Right-hander Jakob Junis (0-0, 0.00) will make his second appearance on rehab assignment for the Sounds. Carson Spiers (3-1, 2.51) will get the ball for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm tomorrow night at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s walk-off win was the fourth of the season at First Horizon Park. It was Isaac Collins’ second walk-off hit after singling to center field to score Eric Haase in a 6-5 win in 10 innings over Omaha on April 17.

The five-run comeback tonight was the largest comeback win for the Sounds this season.

Nashville’s walk-off win resulted in Tony Santillan’s first blown save of the season. The Louisville closer and International League leader in saves was a perfect 11-for-11 in save opportunities prior to the Collins double.

Tonight was the first win for Nashville while playing as the Brewskis. The club was 0-4 all-time while previously donning the powder blues – including being no-hit by Norfolk on May 3.

