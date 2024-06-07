Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visits Summer Learning Camps at Cheatham County, Obion County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited summer learning camps this week in Obion County and Cheatham County, recognizing teachers’ commitment to helping students sharpen critical reading skills. Summer learning camps are currently underway in elementary schools across the state and are one of multiple pathways offered to strengthen student achievement and promotion via Tennessee’s comprehensive K-3 literacy strategy.

“For the fourth year now, summer learning camps are ensuring students have the tools necessary to achieve reading gains,” said Governor Lee. “As we continue to prepare students for success in the classroom and beyond with a strong K-3 literacy strategy, I commend Tennessee’s dedicated teachers for providing this key support.”

Tennessee has experienced strong enrollment and attendance in summer learning camps since convening a special legislative session in January 2021 to pass measures to mitigate learning loss and strengthen K-3 literacy strategy, which included the introduction of summer learning camps.

In 2023, Governor Lee passed legislation in partnership with the Tennessee General Assembly to expand summer learning to grades K-9, and 102,270 students enrolled across the state.

In 2023, summer learning camps netted continued positive gains for students, specifically in math for rising grades 1-3 and ELA for rising grades 4-9.

“Thanks to the commitment of Gov. Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, thousands of students across Tennessee continue to participate in summer learning camps to catch up, accelerate their learning, and benefit from additional academic support over the summer,” said Commissioner of Education Lizzette Reynolds. “We are proud to be a leader in proven interventions that are working to set all of our students on a path to success.”