Fort Campbell Spouses Club holds annual Very Important Charity Event

Hopkinsville, KY – The Fort Campbell Spouses Club recently held its annual Very Important Charity Event or V.I.C.E. Night, its largest annual fundraising event, at the Bruce Center in Hopkinsville.

This year’s event, themed Togas & Tunics, featured two live bands, silent and live auctions, and games of chance that offered guests the opportunity to win great prizes.

The goal at this year’s event was to raise $75,000, money that will be used for scholarships to military family members, and grants to the community.

Photo Gallery