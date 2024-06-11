57.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureFort Campbell Spouses Club holds annual Very Important Charity Event
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Fort Campbell Spouses Club holds annual Very Important Charity Event

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Fun at this year's Fort Campbell Spouses Club V.I.C.E. Night
Fun at this year's Fort Campbell Spouses Club V.I.C.E. Night

Clarksville Living MagazineHopkinsville, KY – The Fort Campbell Spouses Club recently held its annual Very Important Charity Event or V.I.C.E. Night, its largest annual fundraising event, at the Bruce Center in Hopkinsville.

This year’s event, themed Togas & Tunics, featured two live bands, silent and live auctions, and games of chance that offered guests the opportunity to win great prizes.

The goal at this year’s event was to raise $75,000, money that will be used for scholarships to military family members, and grants to the community.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Young Anglers Shine at Clarksville’s Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo hosted by TWRA
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online