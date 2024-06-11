Young Anglers Shine at Clarksville’s Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo hosted by TWRA

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) proudly held its annual Youth Fishing Rodeo at Liberty Park Pond, attracting young anglers from across the region.

This eagerly anticipated event, open to youth aged 15 and under, aims to cultivate a love for fishing and the great outdoors among the younger generation.

“Today marks the county’s free fishing rodeo, which coincides with Tennessee’s statewide free fishing day,” said Montgomery County Wildlife TWRA Officer Blake Conrad. “We put this on to give kids a chance to come out and have a good time.”

“We just wanna get community involvement out here and love to have the kids get outdoors and have some time away from their screens and everything like that. Gives them the opportunity to come out, have a good time, and catch a few fish,” Conrad stated.

In preparation for the rodeo, the pond was stocked with 750 pounds of channel catfish, ensuring plenty of excitement for the participants.

Registration began at 7:00am, with the fishing officially starting at 7:30am and continuing until 9:00am. A total of 214 enthusiastic kids registered for the event, each eager to cast their lines and reel in the big one.

Throughout the morning, door prizes were handed out, adding more fun and anticipation. The young anglers enjoyed the thrill of fishing and the joy of learning new skills and spending time outdoors.

The sight of kids hauling in their catches brought smiles to the faces of onlookers, creating a festive and supportive atmosphere.

“We are here today helping TWRA with their fishing rodeo. We are doing the weigh-ins as well as helping get fish off the hook and other difficulties that come up,” Robert Pasionek, Montgomery County Bass Club.

An awards ceremony was held following the fishing session to recognize the participants’ efforts and achievements.

Jessica Dean took home the trophy for the Smallest Fish. Nevaeh Stagner won the Women’s Most Weight category, while Maddox Nash secured the Men’s Most Weight award. Sekelah Thompson was awarded the Women’s Biggest Fish, and Dominic G. triumphed in the Men’s Biggest Fish category. Prizes included trophies, fishing rods, and gift certificates from Academy Sports, delighting the winners and encouraging future fishing adventures.

“We’ve been coming down here for years, and I think it’s one of the best things anybody can do for the kids to help them go through a better path or what some are going through now. They need something positive in their life, and there’s nothing like carrying them fishing,” stated Mark Williams.

This year’s event was generously sponsored by Academy Sports and Tell Water Marine, with the Montgomery County Bass Club providing invaluable assistance with the event and conducting the weigh-ins. The collaborative effort of sponsors and volunteers ensured the rodeo’s success and a memorable experience for all involved.

After the event concluded, the pond reopened to the public for fishing at 11:00am, allowing families and friends to continue enjoying the beautiful setting and the thrill of fishing. The TWRA’s Youth Fishing Rodeo once again proved to be a highlight of the year, fostering a sense of community and a passion for outdoor activities among Clarksville’s youth.

