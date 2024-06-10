Select Mark Green: Update From Washington for June 10th, 2024

Written by Mark Green

U.S. Representative

Washington, D.C. – We will always honor the sacrifice of the thousands of Allied soldiers who lost their lives on D-Day and the invasion of Normandy. The price they paid ensured that millions could live free from tyranny.

Throughout history, most countries that invade another nation have kept the land. The United States has only ever asked for a place to bury our fallen. Thank you to France for giving us this land to honor America’s sons and daughters. You can listen to my message on D-Day here:

I was privileged to serve in the storied 82nd Airborne Division as a supply officer and airborne rifle company commander, the same Division that sent its paratroopers behind the beaches into the Normandy countryside in the early hours of D-Day. I wore that patch during my jump over Normandy. You can watch my interview with Newsmax right after I touched ground here:

As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, we must honor the fallen, not just with remembrance, but with a renewed commitment to safeguarding America’s freedom. Read more from my latest op-ed in the Daily Signal here.

For more information on the 80th anniversary of D-Day and my jump over Normandy alongside my colleagues in Congress, check out WATE 6 On Your Side and Fox 17 Nashville.

A Legislative Update:

This week, I introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn the Joe Biden BIS rule. Congress has the authority to rein in rogue federal agencies—it’s time we used it. You can read more here and in the Daily Caller.

I’m proud to cosponsor Rep. Josh Brecheen’s Protecting Religious Freedom for Foster Families Act. This bill would prevent the Biden administration’s malicious rule discriminating against religious foster parents from going into effect.

Potential homebuyers deserve privacy and peace of mind knowing they can make this financial decision without pressure from dozens of credit bureaus and data brokers. That’s why I cosponsored Rep. John Rose’s Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act.

I cosponsored Rep. Virginia Foxx’s College Cost Reduction Act to make college more affordable for our students and their families. This is how we combat student loan debt, not by punishing American taxpayers. You can read more about legislation here.



The ICC’s move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders is outrageous. I’m proud to cosponsor Rep. Chip Roy and Rep. Brian Mast’s bill, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, which sanctions the ICC for attempting to prosecute U.S. citizens or our allies.

An Update From Washington:

I sent a letter to Education Secretary Cardona signed by Reps. Tim Burchett, Andy Ogles, Diana Harshbarger, John Rose, and Scott DesJarlais regarding the Biden admin’s threat to strip Title IV funds from institutions of higher education (IHEs) for withholding transcripts from students with unpaid balances. You can read our letter here.

I joined Chairwoman Virginia Foxx and Senator Bill Cassidy in sending a letter to Secretary Cardona urging him to withdraw his attempts to transfer as much as $1T of student loan debt onto the American people. You can read the letter here.

The Homeland Security Committee:

The United States cannot give the Chinese Communist Party the opportunity to undermine our homeland security by relying on China for crucial components for our economy and security. I am proud to join Chairmen Gimenez, Pfluger, and Moolenaar on this bill to end any DHS reliance on batteries made by six dominant Chinese companies. You can read more here.

I am proud to introduce the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act of 2024, a timely, bipartisan effort that is critical to the homeland security mission as technology evolves and new, dynamic threats emerge. You can read more about our bill and my full statement here.

The Joe Biden admin has refused to answer whether it assisted law enforcement responses to pro-Hamas mobs on college campuses. The lack of transparency from DHS and FBI on this matter is unacceptable. This Committee will continue to investigate. You can read our letter here.

Even if the asylum process is temporarily halted, agents will either have to release them, or detain and remove them — and we know Biden and Mayorkas will not allow the latter. You can read more in the New York Post here.

Last month, the Border Patrol celebrated its 100th Anniversary! You can read more here and in ClarksvilleOnline.

Following an attempted breach of a Marine Corps Base by two Jordanian nationals unlawfully in the U.S., I joined Chairmen Bishop, Pfluger, and Higgins in sending a letter to DHS/FBI/DOD requesting information as part of our investigation. You can read our letter here and in The Washington Times.

The Committee held a hearing to examine the impact of AI on homeland security. Congress, DHS, and the private sector must work together to ensure we remain at the forefront of AI innovation while safeguarding our national security, economic competitiveness, and civil liberties. You can watch my opening statement here and my questions for witnesses here. You can also learn more at Inside AI Policy here.

Around the District:

I was honored to meet with students and families at my annual Service Academy nominee reception! These young patriots are our next generation of leaders, and I’m so proud of them.

I was honored to attend Eagle Fest and to meet some of the fantastic patriots who make our country and Tennessee great.

Announcements:

If you need help with a federal agency or passport issue, call my Nashville office at 629.999.4950. More details here.

If you need assistance with any federal agencies, please call my office at 629.223.6050. As always, it is an honor to represent Tennessee’s 7th District.

In Liberty,

Mark Greeen

Member of Congress