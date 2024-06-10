Irresistible Blue Cheese Crisps: The Perfect Appetizer for Any Gathering

Clarksville, TN – Blue Cheese Crisps are a delightful appetizer perfect for any gathering. These savory bites feature a harmonious blend of creamy blue cheese, rich butter, and crunchy nuts, all spread atop perfectly toasted slices of French baguette.
The crispiness of the bread, combined with the melt-in-your-mouth blue cheese mixture, creates an irresistible treat that’s both elegant and easy to prepare. Garnished with fresh parsley, these crisps not only look appealing but also offer a burst of flavor that will impress your guests.
Serve them hot from the oven for an appetizer that’s sure to be a hit at your next party or get-together.
Ingredients
1?2 cup butter or 1/2 cup margarine , softened
1 (4 ounce) package crumbled blue cheese , softened
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans or 1/2 cup walnuts
1 French baguette , sliced
Garnish
Fresh Parsley
Instructions
Stir together softened butter and blue cheese until blended; stir in chopped nuts. Set mixture aside.
Place baguette slices in a single layer on baking sheets.
Bake at 350° for 3 to 5 minutes. Turn slices and spread evenly with the blue cheese mixture. Bake for 5 more minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Serve crisps immediately.