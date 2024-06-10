Governor’s Square Mall Unveils Stunning Transformation: New Look, Amenities, and More!

Clarksville, TN – Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville, Tennessee, is getting a new look and new excitement. Major renovation work is commencing to further enhance the beauty and comfort of this popular retail destination for consumers in the region.

The multi-million dollar project will incorporate new flooring, lighting, signage, customer amenities, interior décor, wall and ceiling finishes. The complex’s exterior will undergo similar upgrades, along with repaving, new landscaping, and upgraded LED pylon signage on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Most notably, the project will include a rebranding of the mall complex, with entrance enhancements that feature the new mall logo and a Tennessee-themed ‘Selfie Scene’. The project is scheduled to be completed prior to the upcoming holiday season, with a Grand Re-Opening Celebration this fall.

In addition to the physical changes to the mall, new offerings are on the way. Later this year, one of America’s favorite names in entertainment will open its doors. Dave & Buster’s brings nearly 35,000 square feet of gaming, food, and entertainment space located near HomeGoods and Burlington, with entrances located outside the mall and in the food court.

Other recent or soon to be open additions to the mall complex include Rose & Remington, Palmetto Moon, Pro Image Sports, Windsor, JD Sports, and ALDI.

About Governor’s Square Mall

Governor’s Square Mall, located at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville, Tennessee, has been serving the community since 1986.

It comprises over one million square feet of retail space, anchored by Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Belk Outlet, JCPenney, Old Navy, Target, Ross Dress for Less, and Burlington, plus more than 100 other specialty shops and services.

For more information, visit online at www.governorssquare.net.

About Cafaro Company

Governor’s Square Mall is joint venture of the Cafaro Company and CBL Properties. It is operated as part of the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Founded in 1949, Cafaro is now celebrating its 75th Anniversary as one of America’s premier shopping center developers. Since its inception, the company has developed more than 50 million square feet of commercial real estate in 14 states.

The Cafaro portfolio currently includes enclosed regional malls, power centers, community shopping centers, multifamily residential, and hospitality venues.

For more information, visit the website: www.cafarocompany.com.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers, and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets.

CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing, and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

For more information visit www.cblproperties.com.