Friday, April 11, 2025
Clarksville Police Seek Suspect in Early Morning Car Theft Outside Gas Station

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred early this morning, April 11th, 2025, at approximately 5:03am.

The victim had gone into the Hiroad gas station located at 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

While inside the business, surveillance video shows an unidentified individual arriving on a bicycle, then getting into the victim’s car and driving away. The suspect left the bicycle behind at the scene.

The vehicle was recovered (abandoned) a short time later, after it was stolen.

If you recognize the bicycle, please call 911 or contact CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

