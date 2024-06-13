Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green selected to NCBWA First Team All-American

Dallas, TX – Add another first to the long list of Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball outfielder Lyle Miller-Green’s accomplishments.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association made Austin Peay State University’s Miller-Green the Governors’ first-ever First Team All-American by releasing its 24th All-America Teams Wednesday. The NCBWA joins PerfectGame.com, which named Miller-Green a First Team All-America Tuesday.

The award is the latest in a string of honors bestowed upon Burke, Virginia product, who earlier this season earned the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Player and Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards after setting the conference records for home runs, RBI, and runs scored – all also Austin Peay State University records.

He also set Austin Peay State University records for slugging percentage (.900), on-base percentage (.533), and walks (54) while leading the Governors to their first Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season championship.

Miller-Green is the second Governors player recognized as an All-American by the NCBWA. He joined relief pitcher Tyler Rogers, a second-team honoree during the 2013 season. Miller-Green also is APSU’s first All-American since Parker Phillips in 2019 (by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper).

The NCBWA has presented All-America teams since the 2000 season. Founded in 1962, it is dedicated to advancing college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters, and publicists of the sport.

For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association’s official website, www.ncbwa.com

2024 First Team All-American (NCBWA, Perfect Game)

2024 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region

2024 ASUN Player of the Year

2024 ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2024 First Team All-ASUN

2024 Academic All-ASUN

2024 NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

2024 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Semifinalist

2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Watch List

The Burke, Virginia native rewrote the record books in 2024. He set Austin Peay State University’s single-season records for home runs (30), RBI (94), and runs scored (94) while batting .393 with a .900 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage. He also set the ASUN single-season records for home runs and runs scored.

Miller-Green earned national recognition for his 2024 performance, landing as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, presented by the NCBWA to College Baseball’s Player of the Year, and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, presented by the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Miller-Green also was on the Golden Spikes Watch List.

He is the seventh Governors athlete to earn a conference’s Player of the Year Award, and the first since 2013 Craig Massoni won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award.

2024 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region

2024 Brooks Wallace Award Finalist

2024 ASUN Defensive Player of the Year

2024 First Team All-ASUN

2024 Academic All-ASUN

Gazdar, a Walnut Creek, California product, finished the season batting .405 with 21 doubles, 55 RBI, and 67 runs scored. He pieced together a 40-game reached safely streak that began March 2 at UTRGV and lasted until May 12th at Central Arkansas. Gazdar’s streak was the fifth of 40-plus games in program history.

He accomplished that feat while remaining one of the nation’s toughest batters to strike out for a second consecutive year, averaging a strikeout every 16.9 at-bats (5th via NCAA) or in 5.0 percent of all plate appearances (5th via D1Baseball.com). The APSU Govs’ shortstop also showed off his glove while starting all 54 games and was charged with only seven errors on 193 chances.

2024 ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-Southeast Region

2024 Second Team All-ASUN

Bay enjoyed a season that was only overshadowed by his own teammate in Lyle Miller-Green’s Player of the Year turn. Bay became the first Governors hitter to record 20 doubles and 20 home runs in a season, finishing with 24 home runs and 20 doubles.

He batted .365 with a .817 slugging percentage and .471 on-base percentage while recording 34 walks and 11 stolen bases.

The Shattuck, Oklahoma product also set the Austin Peay record with four grand slams this season, including a program-record two grand slams in APSU’s victory against Alabama A&M on April 30th.