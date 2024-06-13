Montgomery County Heritage Day Brings 1800s to Life at Historic Collinsville

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, June 8th, 2024, Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County hosted its special “Second Saturday” event for June, celebrating Montgomery County Heritage Day. From 10:00am to 4:00pm, visitors were transported back in time to experience the unique lifestyle of Montgomery County in the 1800s.

Montgomery County Heritage Day provided a vibrant and immersive opportunity for visitors to delve into local history. Reenactors brought the past to life, portraying Civil War soldiers, civilians, and spies.

“The weather is perfect today—a beautiful day to be outside exploring Historic Collinsville,” said Kristy Proctor, Director of Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement. “We’ve had a fantastic turnout for today’s event.”

Highlights included encounters with Civil War diarist Nannie Haskins and a speech from “President Abraham Lincoln,” who captivated the audience with stories of his childhood, presidency, and poignant reflections on his death. Docents were on hand throughout the day to share the rich history of the property’s 16 log structures, offering engaging narratives and historical insights.

Families and children enjoyed a variety of activities designed to educate and entertain. Granny’s Little Red Farmstead delighted attendees with delicious peach and apple cobblers, while E B’s homemade honey cornbread was a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Miss Wendy’s kitchen showcased authentic Civil War recipes, featuring Virginia stew, lemon pie, and apple pie.

Reenactors brought to life the stories of Nannie Haskins, a Civil War spy, and her friend Molly, who married the esteemed Judge Tyler. Visitors were also treated to butter-making demonstrations in the teacher’s house, led by Julia, who shared the fascinating history of itinerant teachers and their lifestyles. The loom house featured a hands-on weaving demonstration, allowing guests to try their hand at using a loom.

The event also included a Civil War camp set up by the 10th Tennessee Confederate soldiers alongside Union Soldiers from the Army of Ohio, 23rd Corps Quartermaster Company. They demonstrated musket fire, and some lucky children even had the chance to fire a musket, much to their delight.

“We’re educating visitors about General Forrest, his dismounted cavalry, and his tactics,” said Lance Spradlin of the 10th Tennessee Cavalry. “We showcase various weapons used by the Confederate Army and demonstrate how soldiers survived in the field, including sleeping on the ground with bedrolls, using lean-tos, and crafting essential items.”

“Today, we’re demonstrating how soldiers would have distributed ordnance and ammunition both on the march and in camp,” stated Major Peter Fox, commanding officer of the Army of Ohio, 23rd Corps Quartermaster Company. “Our goal is to educate the public about this rare specialty.”

Additionally, visitors could tour the newly opened Weakley House Museum, the former home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. This museum offered a glimpse into the house’s humble beginnings, dating back to 1905 when it served as a tenant house on a family farm.

Montgomery County Heritage Day was a resounding success. It offered a unique and educational glimpse into the county’s rich history and provided memorable experiences for all who attended.

“Our next event in July is Family Field Day and Picnic,” Proctor stated. “We’ll have sack races, spoon races, foot races, jump rope, and all the traditional 19th-century games. We hope people will bring a picnic, enjoy the music on the grounds, and spend a day playing together.”

The Family Field Day and Picnic will be held on July 13th, 2024, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Photo Gallery