Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Encourages Safe Storage of Firearms; Offers Free Cable Gun Locks

Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is offering free 15-inch cable locks to secure most shotguns, rifles, pistols, and revolvers. The cable lock works by running through the firearm’s barrel or action, preventing it from being fired.

The cable’s rubber coating helps protect the firearm. The cable lock has a secure keyed deadbolt locking mechanism with a 4-pin cylinder. To date, 69,500 gunlocks have been distributed.

For added security, gun owners should use the free cable gun lock in combination with other safe storage measures. A firearm with an engaged cable lock should be stored in a locked gun case, firearm safe, or lockbox.

Ammunition should be stored in a separate locked container. The cable lock keys should be stored separately from the firearm in a hard-to-access, secure location.

“Safe firearm storage saves lives, and as a gun owner, the safe storage of your firearm is your responsibility,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Safe storage can prevent accidental shootings, suicide, and theft. I encourage all Tennessee gun owners to use our free gun lock to store their firearm safely.”

The new video depicts a father teaching his son to safely shoot a gun. A curious, younger daughter, watches and wanting to join them, starts searching her parents’ room. The daughter discovers a gun her parents’ thought was well-hidden.

Her father comes inside catching the daughter off-guard. Startled, she turns and points the gun directly at her father. Shocked then relieved, the father takes the gun away, and hugs her. The viewer then sees the firearm had a Safe Store Tennessee cable lock on.

The father says, “This is why Daddy locks his gun.” The video cuts to a black screen promoting SafeStoreTN.com, which lists locations in all 95 counties where Tennesseans can obtain a free cable lock.

