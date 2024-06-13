Tennessee State Parks Host Unique Father’s Day Activities Across the State

Nashville, TN – No matter your Dad’s interest, something special awaits at Tennessee State Parks on Sunday for Father’s Day. Over 90 events, many specifically designed for Father’s Day, are scheduled at the parks.
They include Father’s Day fishing events at Paris Landing State Park and Old Stone Fort State Park, Father’s Day floats on the waters at Big Ridge State Park and Fort Pillow State Park, and Father’s Day crafts at Cedars of Lebanon State Park.
Special Father’s Day hikes will be at Pickwick Landing State Park, Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park, Long Hunter State Park, Cedars of Lebanon State Park, and Savage Gulf State Park.
The parks welcome visitors to eight restaurants, nine golf courses, six lodges, and hundreds of cabins – all great gift ideas.
Restaurants
All eight restaurants, including four with special Father’s Day meals, are open.
|Tennessee State Park Restaurants
|David Crockett State Park (special breakfast buffet and lunch buffet)
|Cumberland Mountain State Park
|Falls Creek Falls State Park (breakfast special all day)
|Henry Horton State Park (special steak meal)
|Montgomery Bell State Park
|Natchez Trace State Park
|Paris Landing State Park
|Pickwick Landing State Park (special meal)
View more information on Father’s Day meals at the parks.
Find out more about all state park restaurants.
Golf Courses
Nine state parks have courses on the Tennessee Golf Trail, including three Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear Trace courses and six Traditional courses.
|Tennessee Golf Trail Courses
|Fall Creek Falls State Park (Traditional)
|Henry Horton State Park (Traditional)
|Montgomery Bell State Park (Traditional)
|Paris Landing State Park (Traditional)
|Pickwick Landing State Park (Traditional)
|Warriors’ Path State Park (Traditional)
|Cumberland Mountain State Park (Bear Trace)
|Harrison Bay State Park (Bear Trace)
|Tims Ford State Park (Bear Trace)
Check out the Tennessee Golf Trail site for more information about the golf courses.
Lodges
As always, six lodges are available at the parks.
|Tennessee State Park Lodges
|Fall Creek Falls State Park
|Henry Horton State Park
|Montgomery Bell State Park
|Natchez Trace State Park
|Paris Landing State Park
|Pickwick Landing State Park
View more about the state park lodges and the state park cabins.
The Tennessee Conservationist
Dad may also be interested in learning about the parks through a subscription to The Tennessee Conservationist, issued six times per year, with great stories about native species, history, archaeology, and Tennessee culture.
- Get a subscription to The Tennessee Conservationist magazine.
Gift Shop & Cards
- Online Tennessee State Parks gift shop – apparel and accessories available
- Gift cards for Tennessee State Parks – always an option