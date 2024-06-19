Clarksville Christian School Welcomes Martha Sheffield as New Leader for Lady Centurions Volleyball

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Martha Sheffield as the new Head Coach for the Lady Centurions Volleyball Team. With an illustrious career and a proven track record of excellence, Coach Sheffield is set to elevate the Lady Centurions to unprecedented heights.

Coming to CCS from the University School of Jackson (TN), where she led a powerhouse program for five remarkable seasons, Coach Sheffield is no stranger to success. In addition to spearheading the volleyball program, she also contributed significantly at USJ as a member of the Athletic Administration. At CCS, she will continue to shape the future of Centurion athletics as Assistant Athletic Director.

CCS Athletics Director Jason Shelton expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Martha joins us at a pivotal moment in CCS athletics. Her extraordinary ability to nurture and develop young athletes goes beyond volleyball skills. She fosters growth intellectually, relationally, and spiritually, which aligns perfectly with our mission at Clarksville Christian School. We are incredibly proud to welcome her to our family.”

A volleyball enthusiast, Coach Sheffield’s journey spans several prestigious institutions.

She previously held the Head Coach position at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville and also coached and mentored student-athletes at Fayette Academy, Chester County, and Hardin County. Her involvement with elite volleyball organizations such as Club West Nashville, Jackson Juniors, and LB Club Volleyball further underscores her expertise and passion for the sport.

Hailing from Mount Dora, Florida, Coach Sheffield’s volleyball career began at Mount Dora Christian Academy and flourished at Freed-Hardeman University, where she set records for most assists in a match, season, and career. While earning her Master’s degree in education, her coaching career kicked off as a graduate assistant coach with FHU, laying the foundation for her impressive journey that has since unfolded.

Martha is supported by her wonderful family – her husband Brandon and their three children, Audra, Knox, and Kynlea. The Sheffield’s are excited to embark on this new chapter with the CCS community.

About Clarksville Christian School

Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School’s emphasis has been on the spiritual development of students paired with rigorous academics throughout all areas of the curriculum.

The aim of CCS has been to blend timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning. Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith. With more than two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive.

CCS is becoming widely known for their pre-professional institutes within the upper school academic lineup. CCS is in the process of establishing a second campus location on Rossview Road, as part of the Marcelina community, a mixed-use, master-planned development.

For more information about CCS, visit: www.ClarskvilleChristianSchool.org