News

MM Products Recalls JoyJolt™ Declan Glass Coffee Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

By News Staff
Recalled Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mug

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that MM Products recalls JoyJolt Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs with model number JG10242. Mugs recalled due to burn and laceration hazards.

They were sold in a 16 oz. size as a set of six. The recalled glasses are clear with a handle. The model numbers are printed on the product packaging and the order confirmation.

Recall Information

Name of Product: JoyJolt Drinkware Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs

Hazard: The glass mugs can break and crack when filled with hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: June 20th, 2024

Units: About 580,000

Description: This recall involves JoyJolt Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs with model number JG10242. They were sold in a 16 oz. size as a set of six. The recalled glasses are clear with a handle. The model numbers are printed on the product packaging and the order confirmation.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee glasses, and contact MM Products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries: There have been 103 incidents of the recalled coffee glasses breaking at the base, resulting in 56 injuries, including 35 burns across the body from spilled hot liquids, and 21 cuts. Seven incidents required medical attention, including surgery and stitches.

Sold At: Online at www.amazon.com and on MM Products Inc.’s website www.joyjolt.com from September 2019 through May 2022 for between $20.00 and $25.00 for a set of six mugs.

Consumer Contact: MM Products toll-free at 888.569.5680 from 9:00am to 5:00pm ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@joyjolt.com, or online at www.joyjolt.com/pages/product-notices-recalls or www.joyjolt.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Importer(s): MM Products Inc., of New York

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 24-272

