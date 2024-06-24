Austin Peay State University Police Department earns Third TLEA accreditation

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TLEA) Program has granted accreditation status to the Austin Peay State University Police Department. This is the department’s third TLEA award, received during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police meeting in Franklin, Tennessee, on June 5th, 2024.

To get TLEA accreditation, an agency voluntarily undergoes a three-year process to enhance its professionalism and effectiveness using 164 law enforcement standards and a thorough on-site assessment. The standards evaluate an agency’s organizational, operational, and budget management policies.

The program encourages cooperation, recognizes professional standing, develops professional services, and ensures public safety throughout Tennessee. The TLEA program is valuable and cost-effective in enhancing overall agency effectiveness and professionalism.

The Austin Peay State University Police Department achieved TLEA accreditation by meeting professionalism, organization, and readiness criteria in law enforcement policy and procedures.

“The standard of excellence met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Austin Peay State University Police Department, its staff, and community leaders,” said TACP President David Griswold.

“I believe being an accredited agency means each member of the Austin Peay State University Police Department is devoted to providing professional services to every person and each day will continue to provide service and protection to all students, employees and visitors of the Austin Peay State University,” said APSU Police Chief Sammie Williams.

The TLEA program was created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, which supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications operations. This program provides a framework for Tennessee law enforcement agencies to have equal access to policies that enhance law enforcement professionalism and community safety.

TLEA status represents a significant professional achievement and acknowledges the successful implementation of written directives, policies, and procedures. Meeting the program’s standards requires commitment, dedication, and hard work from the agency head, personnel, and community leaders.