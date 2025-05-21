Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in $1,600 Shoplifting Case

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in a significant shoplifting incident that occurred earlier this month at a local retail store.

According to CPD officials, the theft took place on Thursday, May 15th, 2025, at the Sam’s Club located at 3315 Guthrie Highway in Clarksville. Surveillance footage from the store captured the suspects stealing merchandise valued at approximately $1,600.

Investigators believe the suspects exited the scene in a white SUV, possibly a 2020 Nissan Armada or a similar model Infiniti, which may have displayed Kentucky license plates. Detectives are working to confirm the vehicle’s make and state of registration.

Authorities have not released the identities of the suspects and are turning to the public for help in tracking them down. Detectives have obtained clear images from security cameras and are hopeful someone may recognize the individuals involved.

“This is a significant theft, and we are seeking the community’s help to bring those responsible to justice,” said a CPD spokesperson. “Even a small detail could be critical in advancing this investigation.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information related to the incident is encouraged to contact CPD Detective Baker at 931.648.0656, ext. 5163. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477. Anonymous tips are also accepted online at P3tips.com/591, where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Clarksville Police Department reminds the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.