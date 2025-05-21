Nashville Sounds Sweep Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in First-Ever Doubleheader Matchup

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds took both games over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in their doubleheader on Wednesday night. Playing each other for the very first time, two of the top 10 teams in the International League in ERA entering the day lived up to it. The Sounds came out of the day with a pair of wins when both teams combined for six runs and 17 total hits on the night. – The Nashville Sounds took both games over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in their doubleheader on Wednesday night. Playing each other for the very first time, two of the top 10 teams in the International League in ERA entering the day lived up to it. The Sounds came out of the day with a pair of wins when both teams combined for six runs and 17 total hits on the night.

Game one set the tone with a combined nine hits allowed between four total pitchers. Brandon Woodruff worked four scoreless innings in his seventh rehab start and fellow rehabber DL Hall pitched the remaining three innings with just two hits allowed and six strikeouts to earn the win.

Two of the four Nashville hits came in the bottom of the third inning – the second of which was a RBI single by Bobby Dalbec to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead. Raynel Delgado’s RBI single in the fourth inning made it 3-0. Jimmy Herron collected a one-out single in the fifth but was one of three Sounds baserunners stranded as the RailRiders escaped a bases-loaded jam to not allow any further damage.

Woodruff and Hall combined to leave eight RailRiders on base and hold them to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position to help seal the 3-0 shutout to take game one.

Jacob Misiorowski got the start for Nashville in game two. The right-hander worked just three innings and allowed three hits. One of them being the only run the Brewers’ no. 4-rated prospect allowed as Bryan De La Cruz gave the RailRiders their only run of the day with a solo shot in the top of the second inning. The third rehabber of the day to get work on the mound for Nashville was Aaron Ashby who pitched a scoreless fourth inning while working around a walk.

Jorge Alfaro took Misiorowski off the hook for a decision with a two-out solo homer of his own in Nashville’s half of the fourth inning. Adam Hall added his second hit of the twinbill with a triple in the fifth and was the go-ahead run after Freddy Zamora earned RBI number 10 on the season with a sacrifice fly.

Craig Yoho pitched another scoreless appearance as he limited the RailRiders to a hit in the top of the fifth. Tyler Jay followed with a three-up, three-down top of the sixth and retuned the mound to start the seventh. The left-hander made it four straight retired with a strikeout of Jose Rojas before bloop single into shallow right field and walk pushed the potential tying-run into scoring position and sent right-hander Jesus Liranzo out of the Nashville bullpen.

Liranzo induced a couple of fly balls to secure his third save of the season and give the Sounds a 2-1 win and the exclamation point in the doubleheader sweep.

The series will continue on Thursday at First Horizon Park. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.55 ERA) is the scheduled starter for Nashville against the RailRiders and RHP Erick Leal (1-5, 8.53 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.