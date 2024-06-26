Nashville Predators to Host Second Annual Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Nashville Predators will also host the second annual Gold Star Showcase – an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation – at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on September 25th, 2024, at 6:30pm CT.

The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate military members into the team’s game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit www.specialops.org

Tickets to the Gold Star Showcase, available at Ticketmaster.com, go on sale to Smashville Loyal members at 10:00am CT on June 27th; general public tickets will go on sale at 10:00am CT on June 28th.

Tickets for the first row on the glass in select sections include access to F&M Bank Arena’s White Claw Lounge. Austin Peay State University students, staff, faculty, and families enrolled in youth programming at the Ford Ice Centers will receive special ticket offers and discounts.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.myfmbankarena.com