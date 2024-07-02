69.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Clarksville Police Department Celebrates Graduation of Ten Officers from TLETA, Officer Sam Hill Honored

By News Staff
(L to R) Sam Hill, Brent Read, William Thompson, Kashime Saunders, Khristian Harris-Lusk, Isaac Barretto, Nicholas Traystman, Gabriel Price, Erik Wichaa, and Michael Laws.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On June 20th, 2024, ten Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers graduated from the twelve-week basic police school at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in Nashville, Tennessee.

They were hired on November 6th, 2023, and completed several weeks of in-house training along with their first phase of field training (FTO), before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers will complete the remaining two phases of the FTO program before being assigned to a patrol shift.

Officer Sam Hill received the Outstanding Officer Award for Class #2033. He was ranked #1 out of 92 Officers who graduated.

