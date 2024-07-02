Austin Peay State University, The City Forum Partner to Create The City Forum Family Zone at Fortera Stadium for 2024 Football Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics, in conjunction with Sabertooth Sports and Entertainment (SS&E), has reached an agreement with The City Forum to create The City Forum Family Zone at all home football games during the upcoming 2024 season at Fortera Stadium.

To kick off the partnership, Austin Peay State University is offering The City Forum Family Pack, which gives families the opportunity to purchase two football season tickets for $120.00 and receive two more season tickets and four attraction passes at The City Forum for free.

Season tickets in the Family Pack will be located in Section Q, which is closest to the Kids Zone, so parents can watch the APSU Govs on the field while keeping an eye on their kids from The City Forum Family Zone.

To purchase The City Forum Family Pack, call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.7329!

“The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville and Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on gameday,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “This is an exciting partnership that will add yet another element to the football gameday experience. I know our friends at The City Forum will create a fantastic environment for all the families in The City Forum Family Zone at The Fort!”

The City Forum Kids Zone, will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium – at the corner of Henry and Marion Streets – and will be full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay football games. This new experience will provide families a great way to keep their kids entertained while their parents cheer on the Govs from nearby Section Q.

“We’re very excited to partner with Austin Peay State University and have a presence at the football and basketball games this year,” said The City Forum owner Jon Armistead. “It’s been awesome to watch Austin Peay State University athletics grow over the years with their new facilities and seeing what it’s done for campus life and for downtown Clarksville. Hopefully we’ll see you sitting in The City Forum Family Zone at football games this season! Let’s Go Peay!”

The City Forum Family Zone will debut on September 7th when the Governors host Southern Illinois at Fortera Stadium. Tickets for the upcoming 2024 football season can be purchased at LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.7329.

