Clarksville Police Seek Public Help Identifying Suspects in Vehicle Burglary, Identity Theft

Clarksville, TN—The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating two Vehicle Burglaries and an Identity Theft that occurred on June 24th, 2024, at approximately 12:10pm.

Video surveillance cameras show a white Ford Explorer with dark-tinted windows in the parking lot of Gold’s Gym, 309 Needmore Road. The driver circles the parking lot and then parked next to the victim’s vehicle.

The same Explore is seen on video cameras at Walgreens, 2109 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, a short time later.

Two black males and a white female exited the vehicle and used the victims’ credit card to purchase items inside Walgreens. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.