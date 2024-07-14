Friends of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge to hold Public Wood Duck Banding on July 26th

New Johnsonville, TN – The Friends of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge announce a unique event for all ages. The public is invited to come assist refuge staff with banding wood ducks. This event, held annually on the Duck River Bottoms area of the refuge south of New Johnsonville will be on Friday, July 26th, 2024, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

The refuge has one of the largest wood duck banding stations in the nation, and it often banded from 800 to 1,000 wood ducks annually. It is common to catch several hundred wood ducks in one evening’s banding, so much help is needed!

The event is a Friends member-only event designed to attract new members and inform the community about the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge and some of its operations. However, it is cheap and easy to become a Friends of the Refuge member at www.friendstnwr.org/ or you can become a member at the Blue Heron Bookstore or by cash or check at the event itself.

This family-friendly event will be held at the Duck River Bottoms area, located at 550 Refuge Lane in New Johnsonville. Once through the entrance gate, you will need to follow the paved road to the refuge office.

Sometimes this outdoor event can be a bit warm, so bringing water is suggested. Participants may want to wear something for being outdoors and possibly getting a little dirty, as this is a hands-on event. There is no need to RSVP, just come!

Whereas wood ducks will be the main attraction during the evening, there is a good chance of catching site of other wildlife that frequent the refuge as well. Once on the refuge, it is common to see great blue herons, great egrets, green herons, double-crested cormorants, osprey, turtles, raccoons, and white-tailed deer.

For more information, please call 731.642.2091.